Tiger Woods shoots best first round at Memorial Tournament since 2012

May 30 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods holed back-to-back birdies at the end of the first round to card a 70 on Thursday at the Memorial Tournament, handing in his best first round score at the tournament since 2012.

Woods teed off on No. 10 to start the round, making par on the 465-yard, par-4 hole in Dublin, Ohio. He carded a birdie on No. 11 and had a bogey on No. 13. Woods made par on seven of his first nine holes for a score of even-par early on.

He also made par on holes No. 1 though No. 4 before heating up. The five-time Memorial Tournament champion made birdie on No. 5 -- a 515-yard par 5 -- but went back to even on the day with a bogey on No. 6.

He made back-to-back birdies on No. 7 and No. 8 to move to 2-under-par. Woods made par on the final hole to finish the round at 70, matching his first-round score seven years ago, when he last won the tournament.

Woods' other previous Memorial Tournament wins included first round scores of 68, 71, 68 and 69.

Ryan Moore topped the leaderboard at 7-under Thursday afternoon. Jordan Spieth was 6-under on the day. Woods tees off alongside Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau on tee No. 1 to start the second round at 1:16 p.m. Friday.