May 30 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues backup goalie Jake Allen flashed the leather with a glove save while sitting on the bench in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

Late in the second period Wednesday night, Allen was forced into duty when a stray puck flew toward the Blues' bench.

In his defensive zone, Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron grabbed the puck and blindly attempted to clear it down the ice on the penalty kill. Allen showed off his quick reflexes by snatching the puck with his glove as the rest of his teammates ducked on the bench.

Allen flipped the souvenir over the glass to a young fan and play continued in the second frame.

The Blues defeated the Bruins 3-2 in overtime for their first Stanley Cup Final win in franchise history. St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo each scored in the first period, and Carl Gunnarsson notched a goal on a delayed penalty in the extra period to secure the victory.

Blues starting goalie Jordan Binnington made 21 saves in St. Louis' win. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped 33 shots.

Game 3 is Saturday night in St. Louis. The series is tied 1-1.