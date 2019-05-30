Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is signed with the La Liga club through the 2020 season. Photo by Fernando Vilar/EPA-EFE

May 30 (UPI) -- Star defender Sergio Ramos says he turned down an offer to play in China and wants to finish his career with Real Madrid.

Ramos held a news conference to discuss his status with the team Thursday in Madrid.

"I want to make things clear about what my future is," Ramos said. "There has been a lot of speculation. The fans and myself have never had any problems, but I want to reiterate that I want to finish my contract here at the club in the best way possible. We have had an indifferent season and we put that behind us and we want to go on and do great things."

"I want to leave this club successful and hope to have many more years here at the club."

Ramos said if he were the Real Madrid president, he would extend his contract for the rest of his life. The 33-year-old team captain has played for the La Liga powerhouse since 2005.

"Not at all do I want to leave Real Madrid," Ramos said. "My dream l is to retire here. I have always said that. The president could tell you that, as well."

Ramos also said he would "even be ready to play for free" at Madrid. He said he hasn't had negotiations with the club regarding an extension.

A Chinese team offered a contract to Ramos, but he said he "never thought about" going to China.

"The offer was there, but it has never tempted me," Ramos said. "If the fans didn't want me here or the club didn't want me here, then maybe it was an offer that would be interesting for me. But that's not the case."

Ramos also has 163 international appearances for Spain. He joined Madrid after a youth career and senior career debut at Sevilla.

The star defender also noted he is getting married in two weeks to model girlfriend Pilar Rubio. He said he hopes to speak to Madrid president Florentino Pérez like a son and father would at the ceremony.

Madrid finished third this season in La Liga, trailing champions Barcelona and second-place Atletico Madrid. Ramos signed a five-year contract extension with Madrid in 2015, keeping him with the club through June 30, 2020.