Michigan coach Juwan Howard cries at first news conference

May 30 (UPI) -- New University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard broke down crying at his introductory press conference Thursday.

Howard, 46, said he had "tears of joy" about returning to Ann Arbor, Mich., as the Wolverines' next head coach.

"I said I wasn't gonna cry," Howard remarked. "I guess that never happens when you're excited about something so special to you, that means so much."

Howard had to step away from the microphone at one point to compose himself.

"I said I wasn't gonna cry." Juwan Howard's return to Michigan had him crying tears of joy ️pic.twitter.com/RyKaK2vyBS— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 30, 2019

Howard played at Michigan from 1991 to 1994. He joined Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson in the "Fab Five."

"Last time I had a press conference in this building was 1994; I declared that I was gonna go to the NBA," Howard said. "... Now let's fast forward 25 years. I'm back."

Howard won two NBA championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He joined the Heat's coaching staff immediately after retiring in 2013.

The Wolverines last won a national championship in 1989.