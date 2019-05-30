May 30 (UPI) -- Brad Calipari, the son of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, has entered the NCAA transfer portal to play for another school next season.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported that Calipari will be leaving the Wildcats. No mention was made of what school Calipari may transfer to.

The 6-foot guard walked on at Kentucky in the 2016-17 season. He redshirted his junior season after having limited playing time in his first two seasons.

Calipari scored just 11 points with five rebounds in his two seasons with the Wildcats. He played in 15 games his freshman season, and 12 as a sophomore.

Overall in his time at Kentucky he averaged 0.4 points and 0.2 rebounds in 2.7 minutes per contest. In his senior season in high school, Calipari averaged 15.3 points per game with 3.6 assists.

He scored over 1,000 points during his four years in high school at MacDuffie School in Massachusetts.

Should he go through with the transfer, Calipari would have two years of eligibility remaining and would able to play at another school immediately.

He graduated from Kentucky earlier this month with a degree in communication.