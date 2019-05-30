French Open: Simona Halep rallies past Magda Linette

May 30 (UPI) -- Defending champion Simona Halep needed a late comeback to move past Poland's Magda Linette for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win in the French Open on Thursday.

Halep, 27, led 5-3 in the second set and hoped to close the match before Linette won four straight games to ultimately win that set.

Halap quickly jumped ahead 5-1 in the third set. She dropped the next two games before closing out the match.

Halep blamed her struggles on a stomach bug.

"If I win, it's going to be really good," Halep told reporters. "But if I lose, that's it. I left everything I had today on the court."

The Romanian advances in three sets yet again. @Simona_Halep defeats Magda Linette 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. #RG19 pic.twitter.com/odbTh4emyw— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 30, 2019

Halep is off Friday before facing the winner of a match between Aleksandra Krunić and Lesia Tsurenko on Saturday. Their match was suspended because of darkness and will resume Friday.

"I think I will sleep all day because I think I need that," Halep said. "I have to recover."