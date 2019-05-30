Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk will not travel for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) was labeled day-to-day after he was sent to the hospital. St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist boarded Grzelcyk in Game 2 on Wednesday night. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is in the concussion protocol and won't travel with the team for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

Grzelcyk was labeled day-to-day Thursday after Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist boarded the defender late in the first period during the Bruins' 3-2 overtime loss in Game 2.

"When we have a further update, we'll give it to you," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters. "We're gonna list him as day-to-day. It's Thursday, we don't play until Saturday. Typically, I'll give out the lineup either Friday or Saturday. Right now, that's the best I've got for you. We'll see where it goes from there. ... He won't travel with us today."

Grzelcyk was grabbing the puck along the boards behind the Bruins' net when he appeared to lose his balance. Sundqvist raced in for a check, and Grzelcyk's helmet slammed into the glass. The Bruins defenseman held his head and laid on the ice for a few moments before he was helped off by trainers.

Cassidy told reporters Wednesday night that Grzelcyk was sent to the hospital for testing. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday that Sundqvist will have a hearing for the illegal hit.

Game 3 is Saturday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The series is tied 1-1.