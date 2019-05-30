May 30 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was transported to the hospital for evaluation after a hard hit into the boards by St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Wednesday night that Grzelcyk went to the hospital for testing. He didn't have an immediate update on Grzelcyk's status after the game but hoped he could play in Game 3.

Grzelcyk was grabbing the puck along the boards behind the Bruins' net when he appeared to lose his balance. Sundqvist raced in for a check, and Grzelcyk's helmet slammed into the glass. The Bruins defenseman held his head and laid on the ice for a few moments before he was helped off by trainers.

Sundqvist received a two-minute minor for boarding. Boston played the rest of the contest with only five defensemen.

"Well, he got hit from behind. That's what was called," Cassidy told reporters. "His head got driven into the glass, so he went to the hospital to get some tests. He never returned obviously, so we're still waiting for an update."

Some of Grzelcyk's teammates took exception to the hit.

"I don't think that's a hit we want in our game," Bruins forward David Backes told reporters. "It's from behind, elevated, into his head, into the glass. If that's a two-minute penalty, I think there's going to be a shortage of defensemen in this series by the end of it. That's in somebody else's hands."

The Blues defeated the Bruins 3-2 in overtime to tie the series at one game apiece. Game 3 is Saturday night in St. Louis.