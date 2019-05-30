St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist delivered a crushing hit along the boards to Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in the first period of Game 2 on Wednesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist is facing discipline for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday that Sundqvist will have a hearing for the illegal check and could face a possible suspension.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday night that Grzelcyk was sent to the hospital for testing following the hit. He didn't have an immediate update on the defenseman's status after the game but hoped he could play in Game 3.

With 2:06 left in the first period, Grzelcyk was playing the puck along the boards behind the Bruins' net when he appeared to lose his balance. Sundqvist raced in for a check, and Grzelcyk's helmet slammed into the glass. The Bruins defenseman held his head and laid on the ice for a few moments before he was assisted off by trainers.

Sundqvist received a two-minute minor for boarding. Grzelcyk left the game and didn't return.

Bruins forward David Backes believed it was a dirty hit and it has no place in the league.

"I don't think that's a hit we want in our game," Backes told reporters. "It's from behind, elevated, into his head, into the glass. If that's a two-minute penalty, I think there's going to be a shortage of defensemen in this series by the end of it. That's in somebody else's hands."

The Blues defeated the Bruins 3-2 in overtime to tie the series at one game apiece. Game 3 is Saturday night in St. Louis.