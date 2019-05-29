St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn has missed the last four games after being hit in the face by a shot. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn has a chance to play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

Dunn practiced for the third consecutive day Tuesday, including two sessions without a face cage on his visor.

"Yeah, there's a chance," Blues head coach Craig Berube told reporters. "We'll see. We'll see how he does."

Dunn was hit in the mouth by a hard shot from San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon. The defenseman hasn't played since the first period of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Sharks.

Dunn's possible return would help the Blues, who had turnover problems with puck transition during a 4-2 loss in Game 1 on Monday night. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 16 games this postseason.

"[Dunn is] a good puck mover for sure, can skate and get up the ice," Berube said. "He can get up the ice with the puck. We love him in there, but he's not available right now. Maybe we'll see after [Tuesday]."

The Bruins hold a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 is Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.