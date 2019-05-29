May 29 (UPI) -- Scotland's Erin Cuthbert netted a powerful score from long distance during her team's final warmup game before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The score came in the 30th minute of Scotland's 3-2 friendly win against Jamaica on Tuesday at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Jamaica grabbed an early lead after Khadija Shaw scored in the 15th minute.

Cuthbert's golazo came 15 minutes later. The Scottish attacking midfielder received a pass from defender Jennifer Beattie at the start of the sequence. Cuthbert brought in the ball near midfield, before dribbling upfield. She carved through the Jamaica defense and neared the box, before deciding to take a rip from at least 40 yards out.

Cuthbert crushed the shot, sending the ball toward the center of the net. The shot appeared to be headed right at Jamaica keeper Sydney Schneider, before it curled into the right side of the net and over the diving net minder for an equalizer.

Caroline Weir put Scotland ahead 2-1 with another score five minutes later. Shaw scored an equalizer for Jamaica just before the halftime whistle.

Sophie Howard netted the go-ahead score in the 68th minute, giving Scotland a narrow victory in its final match before the World Cup in France.

Scotland begins its World Cup quest in a group stage match against England at noon on Sunday, June 9 in Nice.