May 29 (UPI) -- Neymar Jr. appeared to sustain a knee injury before limping off of the field during a Brazil practice session ahead of Copa America.

The star striker pulled up and favored his left knee before being escorted off the Granja Comary training ground by team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He picked up the injury after taking a shot near the end of the session.

Neymar has played in just four games since April 27, when he returned to action after breaking his foot.

The Brazilian Football Confederation told BeIn Sports and Goal that Neymar is undergoing treatment for the injury and will "remain under evaluation."

Neymar's injury came days after he was stripped of the Brazil captaincy by manager Tite. Dani Alves -- Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain teammate -- was named the team's new captain.

Brazil battles Bolivia in the group stage at 8:30 p.m. on June 14 at Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in Sa Paulo, Brazil. The Copa America is from June 14 to July 7 in Brazil. Chile are the two-time defending champions of the tournament.