Michelle Wie will not take part in the U.S. Women's Open due to a wrist injury. She took to Twitter to fire back over insensitive comments made by well-known golf instructor Hank Haney. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Renowned golf instructor Hank Haney has apologized after making insensitive comments Wednesday about the players in the upcoming U.S. Women's Open.

Haney made the comments on his SiriusXM radio show in a predictions segment after being joined by golf instructor Steve Johnson.

"I'm gonna predict a Korean," Haney said when asked who would win the U.S. Women's Open. "That's a pretty safe bet.

"That's gonna be my prediction. I couldn't name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour."

The comments did not stop there, as Haney continued on.

"I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right. I don't know ... Lexi Thompson ... Michelle Wie's hurt. I don't know that many," Haney said.

The backlash against Haney on social media started quickly.

Wie tweeted, "As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that Hank Haney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank ... shame on you. I don't ever do this, but this must be called out."

The 63-year-old Haney apologized on Twitter following his show.

"This morning I made some comments about women's golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret," Haney wrote.

"In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments.

"I've worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so."

Haney is best known as being the swing coach for Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2009. Under Haney, Woods won six major championships.