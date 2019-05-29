German tennis star Julia Goerges announces coaching change

May 29 (UPI) -- German women's tennis star Julia Goerges has announced via social media she is moving on from her working relationship with Michael Geserer.

The world's No. 18 ranked player has chosen Sebastian Sachs as her new coach.

"I would like to thank Michael for his hard work over the past 3.5 years," Goerges wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "Together we have had a very successful partnership and my game has developed positively.

"Now it is time to take a new path and make my next steps forward. Sebastian Sachs will be my new coach and I look forward to what is ahead. Thank you all for your continued support!"

The coaching change comes shortly after Goerges was defeated 7-5, 6-1 in the opening round of the French Open by Estonian Kaia Kanepi.

Goerges took home singles titles in Auckland and Luxembourg in 2018. She also reached the top 10 in rankings and appeared in her first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon.

She completed 2018 ranked 14th in the world, the best ranking of her professional career.

2019 saw Goerges again win the Auckland championship for her seventh career title.