French Open: Women's favorite Bertens tearfully withdraws, Federer dominates

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands has never advanced to a Grand Slam final. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Third-seeded Roger Federer won in straight sets, while women's favorite Kiki Bertens was forced to retire from her second round match at the 2019 French Open on Wednesday in Paris.

Federer -- a one-time champion at Roland-Garros -- easily dispatched of German counterpart Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. The match lasted one hour, 36 minutes. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has a third-round matchup against Casper Ruud on Friday in Paris.

Bertens lasted 21 minutes in her second round clash with Viktoria Kuzmova, before dropping out. She trailed 3-1 in the first set against her Slovakian opponent prior to her decision to exit the tournament.

The No. 4 player in the world was among the favorites to win the women's circuit. Bertens told reporters she felt good on Tuesday while practicing and resting. She woke up at 3 a.m. on Wednesday with stomach sickness. Bertens experienced discomfort again while she was warming up.

"It's really bad timing, I would call it maybe that," Bertens said. "It's been a great few weeks, and then if you feel like this during a Grand Slam where you felt good, it's just really annoying."

"I just hope I feel better soon but probably that won't be the case."

Bertens beat Pauline Parmentier in straight sets Monday in her round of 128 match. She has never reached a Grand Slam singles final. Bertens advanced to the French Open semifinals in 2016 and went to the quarterfinals in 2018 at Wimbledon.

No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, No. 9 Elina Svitolina and No. 7 Sloane Stephens were among those who advanced into the third round on Wednesday in the women's circuit. No. 2 Rafael Nadal, No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 7 Kei Nishikori joined Federer among the top men's players to advance to the round of 32 with wins on Wednesday.

Grigor Dimitrov also upset No. 11 men's seed Marin Cilic in a five-set thriller in the round of 64 Wednesday at Roland-Garros.