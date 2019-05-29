French Open: Rafael Nadal, American Sloane Stephens advance

American Sloane Stephens is looking to return to the French Open final after falling to Simona Halep in the 2018 French Open finale. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Men's defending champion Rafael Nadal and American Sloane Stephens -- the 2018 women's runner-up -- each advanced to the 2019 French Open's round of 32 with straight set wins Wednesday in Paris.

Nadal dispatched of German counterpart Yannick Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in his second round matchup at Roland Garros. Stephens swept through Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 7-6(3). Stephens also won her first round match in straight sets, beating Japan's Misaki Doi on Sunday in Paris.

Nadal eliminated German Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets on Monday in his first round matchup at the Grand Slam.

"Obviously played well both matches, so just happy to be back in a good position in a slam," Stephens told reporters.

Stephens lost to Simona Halep in the 2018 French Open final. She faces Polona Hercog in her round of 32 matchup on Friday in Paris.

Nadal battles David Goffin in his third round match on Friday. The Spaniard is on a quest to win his third consecutive title at Roland Garros. Nadal has a record 11 French Open titles overall during his decorated career.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced into the third round by beating Hugo Dellien in four sets on Wednesday. Kei Nishikori beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his round of 64 match to advance in the men's circuit.

World No. 2 Karolina Pliskova beat Kristina Kucova in straight sets to advance in the women's bracket. No. 9 Elina Svitolina advanced to the third round after opponent Kateryna Kozlova retired from their matchup.