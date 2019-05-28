May 28 (UPI) -- UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber is expected to return to the octagon on July 13 at UFC Sacramento.

Faber, who has not fought since December 2016, will face Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout, according to ESPN. MMA bantamweight bouts feature fighters who weigh between 126 to 135 pounds.

Faber, 40, is a Sacramento native.

The UFC has not announced its main event for the Sacramento event. ESPN reported Faber's bout is not expected to be the main event.

Faber (34-10) said his December 2016 unanimous decision win over Brad Pickett would be his retirement bout. That fight also took place in Sacramento.

Faber never formally retired. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2017.

Simon (15-1) has won eight straight fights.