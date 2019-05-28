Former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso led the squad to a fifth place finish this season in Serie A. Photo by Serena Campanini/EPA-EFE

May 28 (UPI) -- Gennaro Gattuso has stepped down from his role as AC Milan's manager.

The Serie A squad announced the "mutual agreement" on Tuesday. Gattuso, 41, was hired in 2017 after stops at Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa and Milan Primavera.

AC Milan is now searching for a new manager, before the International Champions Cup and the first matches of the 2019-2020 season.

"AC Milan wishes to thank Gennaro Gattuso for his leadership during the last eighteen months," the club said in a news release. "A true legend of the Rossoneri, Gennaro stepped into the role during what was a difficult period for the club and has performed admirably, securing the club's highest League points total since 2012/13."

"AC Milan must now look to the future, whilst ensuring continuity, financial stability and sustainable growth."

Gattuso's team narrowly missed qualification for next year's Champions League. The coach had two years remaining on his contract. Gattuso played 13 years for AC Milan.

AC Milan had 19 wins, 11 draws and eight losses this season, finishing fifth in Serie A.

"I have had the privilege to get to know Rino Gattuso over the past six months since my arrival at the club," AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said. "Rino has given everything to our efforts this season, and has worked tirelessly, always taking full responsibility, putting the club above every other consideration. I want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Rino."

Sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo also announced he is resigning from his position with the club.