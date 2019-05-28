May 28 (UPI) -- The Edmonton Oilers are expected to hire Dave Tippett as the franchise's next head coach.

League sources told Sportsnet and TSN on Tuesday that it would be a three-year deal for Tippett. Financial terms of the deal haven't been disclosed.

The Oilers have scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. EDT to announce the move.

Tippett's hiring would come three weeks after Edmonton hired Ken Holland as general manager. Holland previously was the general manager and senior vice president of the Detroit Red Wings before joining the Oilers on May 7.

The Oilers fired former coach Todd McLellan on Nov. 20 after a dismal start to the season. Ken Hitchcock led the club for the remaining 62 games. Edmonton terminated ex-general manager Peter Chiarelli on Jan. 23.

Tippett coached the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes from 2009-10 through 2016-17 and won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach in his first campaign with the Coyotes. He guided them to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

The Coyotes reached the Western Conference finals in 2012 before falling to the Los Angeles Kings. Tippett and the Coyotes mutually parted ways after the team failed to make it to the postseason in his final five seasons.

The 57-year-old coach went 553-413-120, with 28 ties, in 14 seasons as head coach of the Coyotes and Dallas Stars, who advanced to the playoffs five times in his six seasons with them. Dallas reached the Western Conference finals in 2008 under Tippett.

Tippett was serving as a senior adviser for the expansion Seattle franchise, which will begin play in the 2021-22 season, after stepping away from the Coyotes.