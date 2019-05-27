The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins split the two games they played this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The stage is set for the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final as the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues prepare to end their seasons with a championship.

St. Louis is making its first Stanley Cup appearance in 49 seasons. Boston last made the Stanley Cup in 2013 after winning the Finals in 2011.

The Blues were last in the NHL on Jan. 2 before going on an improbable playoff run. St. Louis became the first team in NHL history to win a playoff round after being in last place on Jan. 1.

Boston had a more traditional run to the finals. The Bruins scored 107 points in the regular season and are in position to win their seventh Stanley Cup.

The Bruins and Blues split the season series. Boston won 5-2 on Jan. 17 at home. St. Louis won 2-1 in a home shootout on Feb. 23.

How to watch the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final:

Game 1: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins -- 8 p.m. Monday, NBC

Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins -- 8 p.m. Wednesday, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues -- 8 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues -- 8 p.m. June 3, NBC

Game 5 (if necessary): St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins -- 8 p.m. June 6, NBC

Game 6 (if necessary): Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues -- 8 p.m. June 9, NBC

Game 7 (if necessary): St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins -- 8 p.m. June 12, NBC