Rafael Nadal is looking to win a 12th French Open title. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- No. 1 Novak Djokovic and defending champion Rafael Nadal each advanced out of their first round matches at the 2019 French Open on Monday in Paris.

Djokovic defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Nadal beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-1, 6-3. Nadal beat Dominic Thiem in last year's final to win his 11th French Open title. Djokovic lost to Marco Cecchinato in the quarterfinals of the 2018 French Open.

Djokovic won his lone French Open title in 2016. He battles Henri Laaksonen in the round of 64 on Wednesday in Paris. Nadal has a round of 64 matchup against Yannick Maden on Wednesday.

Stan Wawrinka also advanced to the second round, while American Frances Tiafoe lost a five-set match to Filip Krajinovic and is now eliminated from contention.

The men's final at the 2019 French Open is set for June 9 in Paris.