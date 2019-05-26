Wisconsin Badgers assistant basketball coach Howard Moore and his family were involved in a three-car accident early Saturday that killed his wife and daughter. The coach and his son were injured but are expected to recover. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore is recovering after a fatal car crash Saturday killed his wife and daughter.

The school released a statement Sunday confirming that Moore's wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn, were killed in the crash early in the morning near Ann Arbor, Mich., on State Route 14. Howard, 46, and his 13-year-old son, Jerell, suffered injuries but are expected to recover.

Michigan State Police tweeted Sunday that Jaidyn Moore died at the scene while Jennifer Moore was later taken off life support and died from her injuries. Jaidyn was 9 and Jennifer was 46.

"There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family," Badgers head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. "Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them.

"We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time."

Police identified Samantha Winchester, of Ann Arbor, as the other party involved in the crash. She was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the highway when she hit Moore's vehicle. Winchester, 23, died at the scene. Toxicology reports are pending, police said.

The Moore family dog also died in the accident. Police said that a third vehicle was involved in the crash.

Gard and other Wisconsin coaches traveled to Michigan on Saturday to support Moore before returning to Madison, Wis. Moore, who played at the school from 1990 to 1995, is in his second stint as an assistant coach with the program. He rejoined the school in 2016 after serving as head coach at Illinois-Chicago from 2010-15.

"I've known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years," Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. "He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him.

"We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family."