Stanley Cup Final: Bruins' Brad Marchand, David Krejci to play in Game 1

Boston Bruins forward David Krejci (L) practiced Sunday. He was sent home with a fever before a team scrimmage and missed practice Saturday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins forwards Brad Marchand and David Krejci are expected to play against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

Marchand injured his left hand or wrist in the Bruins' intrasquad scrimmage Thursday, which raised concerns of his status for the first game of the championship series. Marchand didn't practice Sunday, as Karson Kuhlman skated with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak in his place.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy called it a "maintenance day" and said Marchand would be ready to go for Monday's contest.

"He had a maintenance day today, so that's all, he'll be ready to go tomorrow," Cassidy told reporters.

Marchand said his hand was fine and joked about the injury.

"I've been trying to get out of practice every day this week," Marchand told reporters. "It's just been dragging out here, so we're excited for it to start tomorrow and it should be fun."

Krejci returned to practice Sunday for the first time since he was sent home with a fever before the team's scrimmage Thursday. Boston had an off day Friday, and he missed practice Saturday.

"Obviously I was a little sick. No one likes to be sick, right?" Krejci told reporters. "But we did have Friday off. I wasn't able to skate yesterday. We made the decision with the doctors that it just would be better to give it one more day.

"You know going to go over the videos with the coaches, we'll go through them and it really shouldn't be any issue with that. Obviously, the game's tomorrow. I'll be 100 percent tomorrow for sure."

Marchand leads the Bruins with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 17 games this postseason. Krejci is third on the team with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 17 contests.