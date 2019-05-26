A wheel rolls away from the Jordan King car during an incident in the pits in the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Chris Minot, a crew member for rookie Jordan King, was injured during the Indy 500 on Sunday when King's No. 42 Honda hit him along pit lane.

During a round of pit stops at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, King hit Minot while coming in for tire changes. He was taken off pit road on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury.

Minot was awake and taken to Indiana University Methodist Hospital for further evaluation with a non-life-threatening lower leg injury, according to officials at the track.

King started 26th in the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500. He made contact with Minot while pitting on the 69th lap out of 200.

Simon Pagenaud, the 2016 IndyCar Series champion, started on the pole and dominated for a majority of the first half of the race.