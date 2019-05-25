May 25 (UPI) -- Texas Longhorns pitcher Miranda Elish is recovering after taking a throw to the face in Friday's NCAA softball super regional game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With a rummer on first, Alabama's Elissa Brown bunted Elish's pitch off of home plate. Texas catcher Mary Iakopo was in the process of throwing to second when the umpire called the ball dead and ruled Brown out because her foot was out of the batter's box.

Iakopo's throw struck Elish in the face from close range. Elish immediately fell to the ground as trainers rushed to the pitching mound.

Elish was helped off the field and taken to a local emergency room as a precaution.

Scary situation in Texas-Alabama softball game. Catcher's throw to second base hit Texas pitcher Miranda Elish in the face. She was down for several minutes and taken to a hospital. Reports say she is doing well and hospital trip was just a precaution.

Shealyn O'Leary replaced Elish, who had pitched every inning of Texas' four postseason elimination games.

"She's hurting a little bit, but she's in good spirits," Texas coach Mike White said later on the ESPN broadcast.

White tweeted a picture of him and Elish on Saturday afternoon.

Thank you for all the best wishes and love for Miranda #truewarrior

Texas rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win 7-5 on Friday night. The Longhorns' season ended with an 8-5 loss to Alabama on Saturday.