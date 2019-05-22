St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (L) made 25 stops in the Blues' 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- St. Louis rookie goalie Jordan Binnington achieved another historic milestone as the Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night.

Binnington, who picked up his franchise-record 12th playoff win following the Blues' 5-1 victory, became the fifth rookie goaltender in NHL history, and first in 32 years, to earn his team's first 12 wins in a single postseason. He joined Patrick Roy (15, 1986), Ron Hextall (15, 1987), Ken Dryden (12, 1971) and Mike Vernon (12, 1986), according to the league.

Binnington previously became the first netminder in Blues history to record 10 wins in a single postseason. In St. Louis' 5-0 win in Game 5 on Sunday, he joined Brian Elliott (2016) as the second goalie in franchise history in the last 15 years to record a shutout in the playoffs.

The rookie goalie was stellar once again and stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced in Game 6. He has a 12-7 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 19 games this postseason.

The Blues defeated the Sharks in six games to reach their first Stanley Cup Final since 1970. St. Louis plays the Boston Bruins in the championship series.

Game 1 is Monday night in Boston.