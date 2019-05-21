Storm's Sue Bird out indefinitely with knee injury

Sue Bird is a three-time WNBA champion and 11-time All-Star. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird is out indefinitely with a left knee injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Bird, 38, will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a fragment in her knee. The team did not announce when Bird will have that surgery.

"I'm super disappointed to have to miss time with the team this season," Bird said in a statement. "There's nothing I want more than to be on the court with my teammates defending our title."

Bird is an 11-time WNBA All-Star and a three-time champion. She is the WNBA's oldest player.

Seattle also is without reigning WNBA MVP Brenna Stewart, who ruptured her right Achilles tendon in Europe this off-season. Stewart is expected to miss the entire season.

Head coach Dan Hughes also underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his digestive tract last week. A timetable has not been announced for his return.

Seattle begins its season against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.