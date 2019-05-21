San Jose head coach Peter DeBoer and the Sharks trail the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in the NHL Western Conference finals. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson and forwards Joe Pavelski and Tomas Hertl could sit out of the Sharks' Game 6 matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

The Sharks, trying to avoid elimination in the NHL Western Conference finals Tuesday night, lost Pavelski, Karlsson and Hertl to injuries in a 5-0 loss in Game 5.

"I'm not giving any injury or travel updates [Monday]," Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer told reporters. "We'll dress whatever lineup gives us the best chance to win, so you know that's the best way I can answer that."

Pavelski was injured 1:21 into the third period after a hit from Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Hertl appeared to sustain an injury following a check from Blues forward Ivan Barbashev midway through the first period. He remained in the game, but didn't return to the ice for the final period.

Karlsson's last shift in Game 5 ended with 7:04 left in the second period.

"We've got guys that have played, we've got guys we are comfortable with," DeBoer said. "Next man up. ... Joe Thornton got suspended in the Vegas series, we played without him. We played without Joe Pavelski for six games in the Colorado series."

Pavelski has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 games this postseason. Karlsson is tied for second on the team with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists). Hertl has 15 points (10 goals, five assists) in 19 playoff games.

Game 6 begins at 8 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Blues hold a 3-2 series lead. San Jose is 4-0 when facing elimination this postseason.