Diamilette Quiles becomes first woman to play in all-male Puerto Rico baseball league

May 20 (UPI) -- Diamilette Quiles became the first woman to play in the Superior Double-A League in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Quiles, 33, suited up for the Utuado Mountaineers. She went 0-4 in the doubleheader against San Sebastian.

Quiles reached on an error by San Sebastian second baseman Gadiel Baez, the brother of Cubs All-Star Javier Baez, in her second at-bat of the first game. The teams split the doubleheader.

"I'm really happy and really satisfied with what happened," Quiles said, according to MLB.com. "I never expected this, and it's been [a] great experience. I feel very proud to be the first one. I'm really grateful for the opportunity."

Quiles is a member of a five-team women's league in the Puerto Rico Baseball Federation. She has also been part of two Women's Baseball World Cups as a member of the Puerto Rico women's national team.

Baseball history was made in Puerto Rico over the weekend when Diamilette Quiles became the first woman to play in the Superior Double A League in Puerto Rico. Read about her big day and what happened when she hit a grounder to @Cubs Javier Baez's brother.https://t.co/xKy0eLu2Sy pic.twitter.com/zNr2Ztpu5k— Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) May 20, 2019

Hector Rosa, the director of communications for the Puerto Rico Baseball Federation, called it a "special day for women in baseball."

"She made history, and our hope is that other women follow in her footsteps and play with their hometown team. It doesn't matter if it's a team for men or women, it's about the talent that a player has and demonstrating it."