Brooks Koepka (C) cruised to a victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, while betting favorite Tiger Woods (R) missed the cut for Saturday's third round at the Bethpage Black Course in Old Bethpage, N.Y. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods was the betting favorite to win the PGA Championship, before missing the third-round cut. He sits behind PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka as the favorite to win the 2019 U.S. Open.

SportsBetting.AG had Woods as a 9-1 favorite to win the U.S. Open on Monday, May 13. Woods went on to shoot 5-over-par in the first two rounds of the PGA Championship, missing the Saturday cut. Koepka won the tournament after shooting a course-record 63 in the first round.

Koepka edged former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson by two strokes to win his fourth major championship and second consecutive PGA Championship title. He took Johnson's top world ranking in the process. The 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open champion is now a 6-1 favorite to win a third consecutive title at the tournament.

Woods now has 9-1 odds at winning the U.S. Open after his performance at the Bethpage Black Course. Johnson -- now No. 2 in the world -- has 10-1 odds to win, according to the sportsbook.

Rory McIlroy has the fourth-best odds at winning, at 12-1. Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas all have 16-1 odds at winning the tournament at Pebble Beach.

Johnson, Spieth, Rose and McIlroy each have one U.S. Open title. Woods has three U.S. Open wins, with his latest coming in 2008. Woods also won the 2000 U.S. Open and 2002 U.S. Open.

The 2019 U.S. Open is from June 13 to June 16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Others U.S. Open odds

Bryson Dechambeau 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Phil Mickelson 20-1

Rickie Fowler 22-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Henrik Stenson 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Cameron Champ 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Alex Noren 66-1

Branden Grace 66-1

Bubba Watson 66-1

Cameron Smith 66-1

Gary Woodland 66-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Tyrrell Hatton 80-1

Zach Johnson 80-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Jimmy Walker 100-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 100-1