May 18 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka remains in first place at the PGA Championship in Bethpage, N.Y., following Saturday's third round. Koepka ended the day on the Black Course with a seven-shot lead after notching an even-par 70. He is 12-under par for the tournament.

Koepka is one round away from a fourth major in his past eight tries.

Dustin Johnson had six birdies Saturday before stalling with five bogies in the round of 69. Johnson is tied with Harold Varner III, Luke List and Jazz Janewattananond for second place at 5-under.

Tiger Woods missed the cut after the second round Friday by one stroke.

Koepka's lead after 54 holes is the largest in PGA Championship history. He will play his final round Sunday with Varner.

Koepka continued his record run by accidentally interfering with the technology tracking his ball.

Hitting his second shot into the second hole, Koepka ended up roughly 2 feet away. But the ball flew so fast and far along the same initial trajectory that the tracing technology tracked the divot rather than the shot.

CBS is using "aerial tracing" for the 2019 PGA Championship. This technology replaces the usual shot tracer perspective from behind a player.

The tourney's final round is Sunday.