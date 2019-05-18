PGA Championship 2019: Brooks Koepka tricks TV's shot tracker

Brooks Koepka is the defending PGA Championship winner. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka continued his record run at the 2019 PGA Championship by accidentally interfering with the technology tracking his ball.

Hitting his second shot into the 2nd hole, Koepka's shot ended up roughly two feet away. But the ball flew so fast and far along the same initial trajectory the tracing technology tracked the divot rather than the shot.

CBS is using "aerial tracing" for the 2019 PGA Championship. This technology replaces the usual shot tracer perspective from behind a player.

Koepka entered Saturday in first place. He shot a course-record 63 in the first round Thursday.

Koepka's seven-shot lead after 36 holes is the largest in PGA Championship history.

The 2019 PGA Championship began Thursday and ends Sunday.