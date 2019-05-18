May 18 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka continued his record run at the 2019 PGA Championship by accidentally interfering with the technology tracking his ball.

Hitting his second shot into the 2nd hole, Koepka's shot ended up roughly two feet away. But the ball flew so fast and far along the same initial trajectory the tracing technology tracked the divot rather than the shot.

CBS is using "aerial tracing" for the 2019 PGA Championship. This technology replaces the usual shot tracer perspective from behind a player.

Koepka ended Saturday with a seven-shot lead. He is one round away from a fourth major in his past eight tries.

Koepka's seven-shot lead after 36 holes is the largest in PGA Championship history. He will play his final round Sunday with Harold Varner III.

Dustin Johnson had six birdies Saturday before stalling with five bogies in the round of 69. Justin Spieth shot 72 and is nine shots behind.

The 2019 PGA Championship began Thursday and ends Sunday.