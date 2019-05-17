Royals' Alex Gordon open to playing in 2020

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon has eight home runs this year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon says he is "leaning" toward playing in 2020, according to MLB.com.

Gordon, 35, had previously hinted he could retire after this season. But a strong start to the 2019 season has the three-time All-Star reconsidering.

Gordon told MLB.com that he and his wife, Jamie, constantly talk about him possibly returning for the 2020 season.

"There are a lot of things that will come into play when it comes to that decision," Gordon said.

Gordon said he feels there is a 60 percent chance he will play next year. His four-year, $72 million contract expires after this season. The Royals are expected to decline a $23 million mutual option for next season.

Gordon was a first-round pick of the Royals in 2005. He has spent his entire career in Kansas City.

Gordon is hitting .289 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs this year.