PGA Championship 2019: Jordan Spieth sinks 39-foot putt, closes in on Brooks Koepka

May 17 (UPI) -- Jordan Spieth climbed into second place at the PGA Championship with a 66 in Friday's second round, dropping his 36-hole score to five-under par for the tournament.

Spieth began Friday in ninth place after shooting a 69 in Thursday's first round. He opened on the back nine with a 15-foot birdie on his second hole.

Spieth later sank a 39-foot putt.

Spieth carded six birdies on Friday. He was four-under on Friday.

Spieth currently trails Brooks Koepka for first place. Spieth has not finished in the top 10 of a tournament this year.

Spieth would become only the sixth golfer in history to win a career grand slam if he wins the PGA. He would join Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win at least one British Open, Masters, PGA and U.S. Open title.