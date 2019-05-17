Trending Stories

PGA Championship: Leader Brooks Koepka fires course record 63
Baseball field invader briefly evades Braves security before taking huge hit
PGA Championship: Tiger Woods climbs leaderboard with birdies, eagle
Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson given 6-game PED suspension
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green blocks Seth Curry's shot into stands

New York Rangers hire John Davidson as team president
University of Memphis' basketball class rated No. 1
Twins place designated hitter Nelson Cruz on injured list
Patriots sign LBs Brandon King, Jamie Collins
Exoplanet-hunting CubeSat photographs Los Angeles
 
