New York Rangers hire John Davidson as team president

May 17 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers have officially hired John Davidson as the team's next president.

Davidson, 66, played with the Rangers from 1975-83. He was also a commentator for Rangers games from 1986 to 2006.

"I am excited and humbled to be named the President of the New York Rangers," Davidson said in a press release. "The opportunity of rejoining the Rangers organization and returning home to New York, where my family and I have spent so many wonderful years, was one I simply could not pass up."

Davidson previously served as the Columbus Blue Jackets' president of hockey operations since 2012. He stepped down Friday before taking the same position in New York.

Rangers owner James Dolan called Davidson one of the NHL's "premier" executives.

"John's knowledge of the game and his experience and passion for the Rangers logo make him the ideal choice to oversee our Hockey Operations department," Dolan said. "I am thrilled to welcome 'JD' and his family home."

The Rangers went 32-36-14 this season.