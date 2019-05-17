Brooks Koepka is looking for his second straight PGA title. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka began the second round of the PGA Championship by hitting a 331-yard drive in the fairway.

Koepka, the defending PGA champion, entered Friday in first place after shooting two-under par 63 Thursday.

Koepka recorded two early birdies Friday to move four shots clear of Jordan Spieth. Spieth moved into second place with a strong showing Friday.

Koepka set a record Thursday by becoming the first player to post a 63 in consecutive years at major championships. He shot a 63 at Bellerive in St. Louis last year.

The PGA Tournament runs through Sunday, May 19.