May 17 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka began the second round of the PGA Championship by hitting a 331-yard drive in the fairway.
Koepka, the defending PGA champion, entered Friday in first place after shooting two-under par 63 Thursday.
Koepka recorded two early birdies Friday to move four shots clear of Jordan Spieth. Spieth moved into second place with a strong showing Friday.
Koepka set a record Thursday by becoming the first player to post a 63 in consecutive years at major championships. He shot a 63 at Bellerive in St. Louis last year.
The PGA Tournament runs through Sunday, May 19.