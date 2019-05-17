Ajax fans celebrate Eredivisie title with huge party

May 17 (UPI) -- Over 100,000 fans celebrated Ajax's league and cup double titles at Amsterdam's Museumplein on Thursday afternoon.

Ajax won its 34th Eredivisie title with a 4-1 win at De Graafschap on Wednesday. The club beat Willem II 4-0 in the Dutch Cup final earlier this month.

Midfielder Dušan Tadić joined teammates fans in a special rendition of 'Tadic on Fire,' a fight song, at the Museumplein. The 30-year-old grabbed an Eredivisie shield as he led the celebration.

Tadić scored two goals in Wednesday's win. Lasse Schöne and Nicolás Tagliafico each added scores of their own for Ajax.

The club dedicated their title to former player Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage following a 2017 heart attack.