Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) collides with St. Louis Blues' Ryan Reaves (75) during a 2016 game. Lindell signed a six-year extension with the Stars on Thursday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The Dallas Stars announced Thursday they have signed defenseman Esa Lindell to a six-year contract extension.

The extension is worth $34.8 million and has an average annual value of $5.8 million.

"Esa is a consummate professional who has proven himself dependable in every situation and is just an absolute workhorse," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement issued by the team. "When you combine his strength, conditioning, hockey IQ and skill, he has become an integral part of this team."

Lindell was the 74th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft. He debuted with the team in 2015 after playing internationally in Finland.

Lindell has recorded 77 points in 239 career games. He had a career-high 32 points this season.

Dallas made it to the NHL Western Conference Semifinals this season. The Stars lost to the St. Louis Blues in seven games.