PGA Championship: Leader Brooks Koepka fires course record 63

Brooks Koepka tees off on 16 during the first round at the PGA Championship at the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y on Thursday. Koepka made history with his low score. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka began his PGA Championship title defense by recording a course record two-under-63 on Thursday.

Koepka also shot 63 last year at Bellerive in St. Louis. He became the first player to post a 63 in consecutive years at major championships.

"Seven under is not going to happen every day," Kopeka told reporters, according to ESPN. "I parred the two par 5s. I missed a 5-footer on 11. It could have been a hell of a round. But it was great. I'll take it every day."

Koepka had six birdies through 14 holes.

Brooks Koepka was ridiculous in Round 1 of the @PGAChampionship He finishes -7 and leads by four pic.twitter.com/iaEdINAwBP— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2019

Koepka had a four-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood among the morning starters. Fleetwood was runner up to Koepka in the U.S. Open last summer.

Only five other players managed to break par.

Tiger Woods finished Thursday with a two-over-72.

Danny Lee is four-under and currently trails Koepka through 13 holes. Fleetwood and Gary Woodland are tied for third with a score of three-under.