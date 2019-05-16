Tiger Woods climbed up the leaderboard after a disappointing back nine during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship on Thursday at the Bethpage Black Course in Old Bethpage, N.Y. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods prowled back by starting the front nine with back-to-back birdies and an eagle after shooting 3-over-par on the back nine to open the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship.

Woods -- who is in pursuit of his 16th major -- carded a 38 on the back nine. He started the first round with a double bogey on No. 10 and made just one birdie through his first nine holes. Woods also made double bogey on No. 17 at the Bethpage Black Course in Old Bethpage, N.Y.

He turned the corner and headed back to the 430-yard first tee with his work cut out for himself. Woods began the front nine with a 295-yard drive into the right rough. He recovered with a 112-yard shot onto the green. Woods then holed out with a 14 foot putt for birdie on the par-4.

He got back another stroke on No. 2 after drilling a 265-foot shot into the left fairway. Woods then hit a brilliant 110-yard shot onto the green, about three feet from the hole. He sank the short putt to climb back to 1-over-par for the day.

Woods carded a par on the 230-yard third hole.

He had the crowd roaring on the par-5 fourth hole. Woods' drive traveled 298 yards on the 517-yard hole. He hit his next shot 220 yards, placing it on the green. Woods then sank a 31 foot putt for an eagle, climbing up to fifth place on the leaderboard at 1-under-par through 13 holes.

Brooks Koepka was the tournament leader through 13 holes at 5-under-par.