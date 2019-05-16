May 16 (UPI) -- The Dallas Wings traded Liz Cambage to the Las Vegas Aces for two players and two 2020 draft picks, the teams announced Thursday.

The Aces gave up point guard Moriah Jefferson and center Isabelle Harrison in the trade. Las Vegas also sent next year's first and second-round picks to Dallas.

"Everyone in the Aces family is excited to welcome Liz to Las Vegas," Aces president of basketball operations and head coach Bill Laimbeer said in a statement. "She brings an attitude and physical presence that we need. There is no doubt about her physical ability, but what we respect most about her is her basketball IQ. That is what we are about."

Cambage, 27, finished second behind Brenna Stewart in WNBA MVP balloting last year. She led the league in scoring with 23 points per game last season.

Cambage set a league record last July by scoring 53 points against New York. She requested a trade from Dallas in January.

"The trade has finally happened, and the journey it took to get here will make a great story one day," Laimbeer said.

Jefferson averaged 5.4 points per game last year. Harrison missed the 2018 season after going on medical leave.

Dallas also traded a 2020 third-round draft pick to the Atlanta Dream for center Imani McGee-Stafford.