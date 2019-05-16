Carolina's Ron Brind'Amour calls for expanded video review

May 16 (UPI) -- Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour called for expanded video review following another officiating controversy in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Brind'Amour criticized the officials who worked Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues. He said San Jose's Erik Karlsson's game-winning shot should have been whistled down because the assist was off a hand pass from teammate Timo Meiser.

The NHL's Rule 79 states that a player cannot bat the puck with his hand to a teammate.

"It's time to get the calls right, because it's just too important," Brind'Amour said, according to ESPN. "Games matter so much. That was tough last night to watch."

The league issued a statement saying plays of that nature are not reviewable.

"These refs are great refs," Brind'Amour said. "A lot of you can't tell. I'm telling you. So many of the calls, I really don't know. I look down to see, then I lose my mind because I know it was the right call, but they can't be expected to make those calls like that."

San Jose has a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Brind'Amour's Hurricanes trail 3-0 to the Boston Bruins.

Brind'Amour and the Hurricanes host the Bruins in Game 4 of the 2019 NHL Eastern Conference finals at 8 p.m. Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. The game will air on NBC Sports Network.