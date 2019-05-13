Carli Lloyd sits behind Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly for fourth place on the U.S. Women's National Team's all-time scoring list. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- United States women's soccer star Carli Lloyd moved up to No. 4 on the all-time scoring list with a nutmeg goal in the USWNT's win against South Africa.

Lloyd's 108th career goal for the national team moved her past Michelle Akers on the all-time scoring list. Abby Wambach leads the list with 184 goals.

Sam Mewis drew first blood for the USWNT, scoring in the 37th minute of the 3-0 friendly win on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Mewis managed another score in the 78th minute, beating South Africa keeper Kaylin Swart for a 2-0 advantage.

Lloyd's historic score came in stoppage time. Mallory Pugh passed a ball in to Lloyd during the sequence. Lloyd received the ball as her back was to the goal. She turned around several defenders before ripping a left-footed shot.

The ball went through Swart's legs for the USWNT's third score of the day.

Lloyd and the USWNT have friendlies against New Zealand (Thursday) and Mexico (May 26) before heading to France for the 2019 Women's World Cup.