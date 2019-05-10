Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols named Honda Sport Award winner for gymnastics

May 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma junior Maggie Nichols was named the Honda Sport Award winner for gymnastics this week.

The award is presented by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards to the top women student-athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

Nichols joins softball player Keilani Ricketts (2012) and fellow gymnastics standout Kelly Garrison (1987 and 1988) as Sooners to win the Honda Sport Award.

"Being one of the three athletes in OU history to ever receive this award is truly incredible," Nichols said in a statement released by Oklahoma.

Finalist included teammate Brenna Dowell, LSU's Sarah Finnegan, and UCLA's Kyla Ross.

Nichols was also 2019 NCAA co-champion on vault. She earned 27 event titles in 2019 to give her a program-record 120 in her career.

Nichols is also a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, which will be announced June 24.