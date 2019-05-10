Oklahoma fans cheer on their team before the 2018 Orange Bowl. Sooners fans will be able to purchase alcohol at football games this fall. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Sooners are expected to join the growing list of college football programs that sell alcohol at football games.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents officially passed a recommendation for the sales and advertising of alcoholic beverages at all Sooners athletic events, according to the Tulsa World.

The OU Board of Regents just passed a recommendation to authorize the continued sale and advertising of alcoholic beverages at athletic events and facilities.#Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) May 10, 2019

Oklahoma experimented with alcohol sales during basketball games last season. Fans were paying $8 for a 16-ounce can and $8.50 for a 20-ounce draft.

The Tulsa World said similar prices are expected at Sooners games this fall.

More than 50 FBS programs sell alcohol at football games. Oklahoma's Big 12 rival, West Virginia, started selling alcohol at football games in 2001.

Oklahoma begins its season Sept. 1 when the Sooners host Houston at Memorial Stadium.