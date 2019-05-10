Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar Jr. has picked up two suspensions in three weeks. Photo by Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-German soccer star Neymar Jr. has received another three-game suspension.

The Ligue 1 club plans to appeal the suspension. The French Football Federation announced the disciplinary decision on Friday. The FFF also gave Neymar a two-game suspended ban.

Neymar's punishment comes after video emerged of the forward appearing to hit a fan during a brief altercation in the stands at the French Cup final on April 27 in Saint-Denis, France.

"Given the insults endured by several Paris players, including Neymar, at the end of the Coupe de France final, and the various elements submitted to the committee by Paris Saint-Germain in the player's defense, the club considers this sanction severe," PSG said in a statement.

"Paris Saint-Germain and its player Neymar Jr have decided to appeal this decision to the FFF's Higher Committee of Appeal."

The three-game ban comes after Neymar received a three-game ban from the Champions League in April after he insulted an official.

PSG battles Angers in Ligue 1 play at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers, France.