May 10 (UPI) -- Shannon Becker, a high school sophomore softball pitcher from Mahopac, N.Y., struck out all 21 hitters she faced in a perfect game earlier this week.

"It felt amazing. It was a really cool feeling," Shannon told CBS.

Becker's "perfect" perfect game is believed to be the first in New York high school softball history. She accomplished the feat in a 8-0 win over rival Carmel High on Wednesday afternoon.

Becker came close to accomplishing the feat in her previous start. She struck out 20 and allowed only one hit in a 5-0 win over Walter Panas High School on Monday.

"She pitches really hard, but she's a really good teammate," catcher Michelle Dellamura said. "If we're down, she's the one who picks us all up, like honestly, she is."

Mahopac has five regular season games remaining before the New York State Public High School Athletic Association playoffs begin later this month.