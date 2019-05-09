May 9 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog took the blame after his controversial offside negated a game-tying goal against the San Jose Sharks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

"It's a clumsy mistake, you know? 'Get off the ice.' If I could have done something different on that play, I would have jumped the boards a lot quicker," Landeskog told reporters. "Hopefully, the linesman got it right. I haven't been in that position at all, to have to make that call in a Game 7. It's a tough job. It's a tough call to make. Hopefully, they got it right.

"I'll take the blame for that. Ultimately, it's my skates on the ice. But there was a lot more to the game than that."

Avalanche forward Derick Brassard tossed a one-handed pass into the team's offensive zone and Nathan MacKinnon chased after the puck. MacKinnon set up Colin Wilson's goal in the slot, and all of the players appeared to be onside.

During the Avs' attack, Landeskog made his way to the bench for a line change. The forward was onside at one point, but both of his skates went back to the right of the blue line as he entered the bench, putting him offside again, according to the league.

"After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the linesman, the situation room determined that Gabriel Landeskog did not legally tag up at the blue line prior to the puck entering the offensive zone," the NHL said in a statement. "The decision was made in accordance to Rule 83.3 (i), 'All players of the offending team clear the zone at the same instant (skate contact with the blue line) permitting the attacking players to re-enter the attacking zone."

After a challenge by the Sharks, the on-ice officials discussed the key play with the NHL War Room in Toronto and determined it was a no goal.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said it was an uncommon offside call.

"I would say it's pretty rare," Bednar told reporters. "In a Game 7, even more so. That player has nothing to do with the play that's going on. It seems like such a minute detail, whether he's onside or offside. So it's strange, you know? It's strange. And it's something we could have done without tonight, no question."

The review negated the 2-2 tie in the second period. About five minutes later, Sharks forward Joonas Donskoi scored to make it a 3-1 lead.

San Jose went on to win 3-2 over the Avs to reach the Western Conference final. The Sharks play the St. Louis Blues in the next round.