May 8 (UPI) -- Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is a game-time decision for San Jose's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said the forward continues to improve, but his availability remains uncertain.

"I'm not hiding anything," DeBoer told reporters on a conference call. "He's day to day. He's getting better every day. We're going to make a decision on game day whether he's going to be available or not. I don't have anything more for you. There's nothing hidden. There's no secret information here.

"He'd be playing right now if he had a clean bill of health."

Pavelski suffered an undisclosed injury when his head hit the ice after Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin cross-checked him in Game 7 of the first round. He skated with the Sharks on Monday for the first time since sustaining the injury April 23.

Pavelski told reporters he was nearing a return.

"Yeah, it's a possibility, I think. We'll see," Pavelski said before Game 6. "But it still really is day to day, I think, and go from there. I wish we had a set-in-stone answer. 'Go here, do this and be ready.' We're just kind of taking everything into play."

Pavelski has four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games this postseason. He led the Sharks with 38 goals in the regular season.

The Sharks play the Avs on Wednesday night at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.